H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) PT Set at SEK 185 by Kepler Capital Markets

H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) has been assigned a SEK 185 price target by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 37.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a SEK 180 price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group set a SEK 122.20 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank set a SEK 120 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a SEK 132 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a SEK 90 price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. H & M Hennes & Mauritz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of SEK 146.67.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz alerts:

Shares of STO HM.B opened at SEK 135 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of SEK 141.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of SEK 162.76. H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a 52-week low of SEK 129.22 and a 52-week high of SEK 245.80.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.