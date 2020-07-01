GUD (ASX:GUD) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.20

GUD Holdings Limited (ASX:GUD)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.20 and traded as low as $9.15. GUD shares last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 161,161 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $820.19 million and a PE ratio of 14.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$10.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.01.

GUD Company Profile (ASX:GUD)

GUD Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and importation, distribution, and sale of automotive products, pumps, pool and spa systems, and water pressure systems in Australia, New Zealand, France, and Spain. It operates through Automotive and Davey segments. The company offers automotive and heavy duty filters for cars, trucks, and agricultural and mining equipment; and fuel pumps and associated products for the automotive after-market.

