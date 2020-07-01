Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) has received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.00.

SUPV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

Grupo Supervielle stock opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.22. Grupo Supervielle has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.03. The stock has a market cap of $204.60 million, a P/E ratio of 2.51, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $282.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.77 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Grupo Supervielle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUPV. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 84.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 157,224 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 780.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,361,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,010 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 7.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

