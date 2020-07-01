Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Grupo Supervielle SA -ADR (NYSE:SUPV) has received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.00.
SUPV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th.
Grupo Supervielle stock opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.22. Grupo Supervielle has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.03. The stock has a market cap of $204.60 million, a P/E ratio of 2.51, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Grupo Supervielle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.80%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUPV. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 84.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 157,224 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 780.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,361,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,010 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. 7.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Grupo Supervielle
Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.
