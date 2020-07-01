Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $190.51

Shares of Good Energy Group Plc (LON:GOOD) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $190.51 and traded as low as $183.00. Good Energy Group shares last traded at $183.00, with a volume of 2,635 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 188.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 190.51. The company has a market capitalization of $31.96 million and a P/E ratio of 122.00.

Good Energy Group Company Profile

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation and the development of electricity generation sites.

