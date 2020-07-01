Goldman Sachs Group Increases Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target to $129.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its target price lifted by Goldman Sachs Group from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.09.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $109.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.93. Guidewire Software has a one year low of $71.64 and a one year high of $124.16.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $168.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.49 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider Steven P. Sherry sold 3,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.86, for a total transaction of $324,961.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,240.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 19,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $2,126,499.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,689.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,392 shares of company stock valued at $6,293,136 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1,412.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

