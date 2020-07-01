Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.61

Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.61 and traded as high as $14.32. Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF shares last traded at $14.32, with a volume of 21,600 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

