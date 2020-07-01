Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.92

Global Water Resources Inc (TSE:GWR)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.92 and traded as low as $13.85. Global Water Resources shares last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 600 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.92. The company has a market capitalization of $337.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.53, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$11.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Water Resources Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 323.06%.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

