GLBL SHP LS DS REP 8.75 SRS B PRF (NYSE:GSL.PB) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of GLBL SHP LS DS REP 8.75 SRS B PRF (NYSE:GSL.PB) traded down 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.79 and last traded at $20.79, 3,172 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $21.09.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.60.

GLBL SHP LS DS REP 8.75 SRS B PRF Company Profile (NYSE:GSL.PB)

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for GLBL SHP LS DS REP 8.75 SRS B PRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLBL SHP LS DS REP 8.75 SRS B PRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.