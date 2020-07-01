Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Gladstone Capital were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 30,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 67,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 168,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gladstone Capital stock opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.42. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 million. Gladstone Capital had a negative net margin of 26.05% and a positive return on equity of 10.60%. Analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.80%. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.86%.

GLAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

