Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) PT Set at €90.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) has been assigned a €90.00 ($101.12) target price by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.10 ($66.40) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €92.00 ($103.37) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €75.89 ($85.27).

GXI opened at €82.10 ($92.25) on Monday. Gerresheimer has a one year low of €50.65 ($56.91) and a one year high of €85.35 ($95.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €76.98 and its 200-day moving average is €69.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a PE ratio of -184.08.

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

