Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 3,877.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Genesco were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Genesco by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Genesco by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,291,000 after buying an additional 19,940 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Genesco by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after buying an additional 45,078 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Genesco in the fourth quarter worth $1,324,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Genesco in the fourth quarter worth $232,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GCO. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet cut Genesco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Genesco from $52.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Genesco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Shares of GCO stock opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.82. Genesco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.73 million, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($3.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($1.13). Genesco had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $279.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Genesco Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

