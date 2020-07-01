General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.22. General Moly shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 184,500 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Moly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on shares of General Moly in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in General Moly stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of General Moly, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) by 98.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 631,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 312,665 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.46% of General Moly worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

General Moly Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO)

General Moly, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Eureka Moly, LLC, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for molybdenum and copper deposits. It primarily has an 80% interests in the Mt. Hope project consisting of 13 patented lode claims and 1 mill site claim with proven and probable molybdenum reserves totaling approximately 1.4 billion pounds located in Eureka County, Nevada.

