General Electric (NYSE:GE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.25 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) to report $17.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.35 billion and the highest is $18.03 billion. General Electric reported sales of $28.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year sales of $79.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.66 billion to $83.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $83.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.77 billion to $84.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Argus decreased their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,442,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,009,780,000 after buying an additional 7,346,879 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 110,285,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,230,790,000 after buying an additional 4,988,176 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $908,096,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,624,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $843,974,000 after buying an additional 15,404,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 64,569,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $512,682,000 after buying an additional 266,399 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.03. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

