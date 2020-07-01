General Electric (NYSE:GE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.25 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) to report $17.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.35 billion and the highest is $18.03 billion. General Electric reported sales of $28.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.
On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year sales of $79.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.66 billion to $83.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $83.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.77 billion to $84.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover General Electric.
General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,442,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,009,780,000 after buying an additional 7,346,879 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 110,285,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,230,790,000 after buying an additional 4,988,176 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $908,096,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,624,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $843,974,000 after buying an additional 15,404,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 64,569,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $512,682,000 after buying an additional 266,399 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of General Electric stock opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.03. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.69.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.
About General Electric
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.
