GelTech Solutions (OTCMKTS:GLTC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.06

GelTech Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLTC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.02. GelTech Solutions shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 2,500 shares.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of -2.51.

GelTech Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLTC)

GelTech Solutions, Inc manufactures and markets environmentally friendly products in the United States and internationally. It offers FireIce, a water enhancing powder for use as a fire suppressant in wildland and wildland firefighting, and as a medium-term fire retardant to protect wildlands, structures, and firefighters.

