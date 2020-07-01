GDS Holdings Ltd – to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of GDS in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.15). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $86.34 price target on the stock.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $174.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.12 million.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GDS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of GDS from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GDS in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.30 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GDS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.16.

GDS stock opened at $80.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.30 and a 200-day moving average of $57.69. GDS has a one year low of $34.15 and a one year high of $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in GDS by 231.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 2,988.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the first quarter worth $62,000. Whitnell & Co. bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

