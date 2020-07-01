Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst (NYSE:GNT) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.08

Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst (NYSE:GNT)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.08 and traded as low as $4.64. Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst shares last traded at $4.67, with a volume of 45,900 shares.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.08.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.
Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst Company Profile (NYSE:GNT)
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.
