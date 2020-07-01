GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $220.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.93% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company. The Company’s operating segment consists of Research and Development and Services. Research and Development segment is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecules. Services segment offers drug discovery products and services. Its products include GLPG0634 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases, GLPG1205/GLPG1690 for treating inflammatory bowel disease, GSK2586184 for the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory diseases and GLPG0974, to prevent free fatty acid-induced activation and migration of neutrophils which are in different clinical trial. Galapagos NV is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GLPG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub downgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a report on Monday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $302.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.31.

GLPG stock opened at $196.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.52. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $274.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.09. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $117.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.39 million. Equities analysts predict that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

