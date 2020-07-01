Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaia, Inc. provides digital video subscription service. Its video content is available through online digital streaming on virtually any Internet-connected device on a commercial-free basis. The Company’s subscribers access to a library of films, personal growth-related content, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes and fitness. It created a fitness and yoga-focused version of its video service. Gaia, Inc., formerly known as Gaiam Inc., is based in Louisville, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GAIA. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Gaia stock opened at $8.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $146.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average is $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Gaia has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.06 million. Gaia had a negative net margin of 26.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gaia will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after acquiring an additional 28,304 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Gaia by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,444,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,540,000 after buying an additional 24,552 shares during the period. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

