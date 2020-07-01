G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

G4S/ADR (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “G4S Plc operates as an integrated security company specializing in the provision of security products, services and solutions. It offers secure solutions, including risk services and consultancy services; access control, CCTV, intruder alarms, fire detection, video analytics and security, and building systems technology integration; mobile security patrol and response services, and alarm receiving and monitoring facilities; secure facilities services; assisting long term unemployed people into work; and manned security services. The Company also provides care and justice services; prisoner escorting; asylum services; electronic monitoring; and police services. It has operations in North America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia/Pacific and Latin America. G4S Plc is based in United Kingdom. “

Get G4S/ADR alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of G4S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of G4S/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded G4S/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of GFSZY opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. G4S/ADR has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

G4S/ADR Company Profile

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G4S/ADR (GFSZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for G4S/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G4S/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.