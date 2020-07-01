FY2023 EPS Estimates for 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) Reduced by Analyst

21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for 21Vianet Group in a research report issued on Sunday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $0.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 21Vianet Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $154.05 million for the quarter. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 8.15%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VNET. BidaskClub upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.80 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.93.

VNET opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.24 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.29. 21Vianet Group has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNET. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 79,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 550.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in 21Vianet Group by 34.1% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

