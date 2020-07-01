FY2020 EPS Estimates for Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Increased by Analyst

Chemung Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CHMG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Chemung Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.24). Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $19.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.62 million.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. DA Davidson raised Chemung Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Chemung Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemung Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemung Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of CHMG opened at $27.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day moving average is $32.78. The company has a market capitalization of $134.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.08. Chemung Financial has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

In related news, EVP Loren D. Cole bought 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,571.38. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,449 shares in the company, valued at $62,547.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Wirth bought 6,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.89 per share, with a total value of $172,375.62. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,855 shares of company stock worth $253,227. Corporate insiders own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

