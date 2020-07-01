FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Issued By DA Davidson

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) – DA Davidson cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report issued on Tuesday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.10. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ FY2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $206.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.46 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HPP. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of HPP opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.49. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.78. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $38.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Robert Matthew Jr. Moran acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.14 per share, with a total value of $231,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,230.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry Alan Porter acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,614. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.26%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

