Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.70

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:FFHL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.70 and traded as high as $6.02. Fuwei Films shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 166,800 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $18.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fuwei Films stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:FFHL) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,975 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.42% of Fuwei Films worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes plastic films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers printing base films for use in printing and lamination; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; metallized films or aluminum plating base films for use in vacuum aluminum plating for flexible plastic lamination; high-gloss films for aesthetically enhanced packaging purposes; heat-sealable films for construction, printing, and making heat sealable bags; and laser holographic base films used as anti-counterfeit films for food, medicine, cosmetics, cigarettes, and alcohol packaging.

