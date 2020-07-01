Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP) Shares Down 0%

Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP)’s stock price was down 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.71 and last traded at $22.71, approximately 41,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 27,450% from the average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.72.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.77.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,170,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,465,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 98.66% of Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

