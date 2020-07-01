Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) Shares Gap Down to $22.91

Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.57, but opened at $22.91. Franchise Group shares last traded at $21.27, with a volume of 15,085 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Franchise Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%.

In other Franchise Group news, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 10,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.19 per share, with a total value of $131,900.00. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 50,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,162,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,137,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 160,000 shares of company stock worth $3,529,150.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 386,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Franchise Group during the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 2,644.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franchise Group by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 117,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Franchise Group during the 1st quarter worth $10,900,000.

Franchise Group Company Profile (NYSE:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

