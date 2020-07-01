Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Holdings Decreased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 62.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,030 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 23,819 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,787,170 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $95,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,079 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% during the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 137,717 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 23.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,359,416 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 916.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,265 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $11,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on F. Wolfe Research lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.42.

NYSE:F opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $34.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. bought 194,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 828,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,252,369.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

