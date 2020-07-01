Fondren Management LP Makes New $315,000 Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fondren Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 29,917 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in Microsoft by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 27,970 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Microsoft by 213.4% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 43,927 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 29,910 shares during the period. Hall Kathryn A. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Microsoft by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,018,316 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,325,187,000 after acquiring an additional 954,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $203.51 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $204.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,543.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.63.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

