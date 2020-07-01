Flughafen Zurich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) Shares Down 6.6%

Flughafen Zurich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF)’s stock price was down 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $135.00 and last traded at $135.00, approximately 405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UZAPF. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Flughafen Zurich from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Main First Bank lowered Flughafen Zurich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Flughafen Zurich from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.95.

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zürich Airport in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

