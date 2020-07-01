Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Shares Gap Up to $1.02

Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.10, but opened at $1.02. Flotek Industries shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 7,335 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32.
Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.42 million for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 26.69% and a negative net margin of 135.31%.
About Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK)
Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in then United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.
