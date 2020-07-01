Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Shares Gap Up to $1.02

Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.10, but opened at $1.02. Flotek Industries shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 7,335 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32.

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.42 million for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 26.69% and a negative net margin of 135.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 702,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,462 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flotek Industries by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 26,121 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Flotek Industries by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 27,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

About Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK)

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in then United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.