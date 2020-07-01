Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd (NYSE:PFD) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.55

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. (NYSE:PFD) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.55 and traded as low as $14.40. Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd shares last traded at $14.67, with a volume of 26,200 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.55.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Company Profile (NYSE:PFD)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.