Financial Comparison: MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) & CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ)

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) and CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MAXIMUS and CBIZ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAXIMUS $2.89 billion 1.51 $240.82 million $3.72 19.13 CBIZ $948.42 million 1.36 $70.71 million $1.27 18.57

MAXIMUS has higher revenue and earnings than CBIZ. CBIZ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MAXIMUS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

MAXIMUS has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBIZ has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.7% of MAXIMUS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of CBIZ shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of MAXIMUS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of CBIZ shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MAXIMUS and CBIZ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAXIMUS 6.71% 17.09% 11.34% CBIZ 7.33% 10.74% 4.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MAXIMUS and CBIZ, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MAXIMUS 0 2 1 0 2.33 CBIZ 0 0 1 0 3.00

MAXIMUS presently has a consensus target price of $79.33, suggesting a potential upside of 11.50%. Given MAXIMUS’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe MAXIMUS is more favorable than CBIZ.

Summary

MAXIMUS beats CBIZ on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc. provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews. This segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan enrollment counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and renewal; document and record management; payment processing and administration; and digital eHealth and wellbeing solutions. It also provides independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessment; occupational health clinical assessment; specialized consulting; and centralized multilingual customer contact centers and multichannel self-service options for enrollment. The company's U.S. Federal Services segment offers centralized citizen engagement centers and support services; document and record management; case management, citizen engagement, and consumer education; independent medical reviews and worker's compensation benefit appeals; and Medicare and Medicaid appeals, and program eligibility appeals. It also provides modernization of systems and information technology infrastructure; infrastructure operations and support services; software development, operations, and management services; and data analytics services. The company's Human Services segment offers national, state, provincial, and local human services agencies, as well as various BPS and related consulting services. It also provides management tools and professional consulting, program consulting, and tax credit and employer services. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc. provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. The Benefits and Insurance Services group offers group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services. The National Practices group provides managed networking and hardware, and health care consulting services. The company primarily serves small and midsized businesses, as well as individuals, governmental entities, and not-for-profit enterprises in the United States and parts of Canada. CBIZ, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

