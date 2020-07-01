Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 365.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 37,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 29,575 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000.

FUTY opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.39 and its 200-day moving average is $39.77. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $46.28.

