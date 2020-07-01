Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $147.30

Ferrexpo Plc (LON:FXPO)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $147.30 and traded as high as $172.28. Ferrexpo shares last traded at $168.30, with a volume of 1,216,428 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ferrexpo from GBX 190 ($2.34) to GBX 130 ($1.60) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 200 ($2.46) to GBX 190 ($2.34) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ferrexpo to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 135 ($1.66) to GBX 160 ($1.97) in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ferrexpo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 155 ($1.91).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 169.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 147.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 2.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. Ferrexpo’s dividend payout ratio is 7.31%.

Ferrexpo Company Profile (LON:FXPO)

Ferrexpo Plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

