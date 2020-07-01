Fang (NYSE:SFUN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.51

Shares of Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE:SFUN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.51 and traded as high as $11.68. Fang shares last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 9,200 shares traded.
SFUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Fang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.97.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFUN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fang by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Fang in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fang by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,552,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Fang by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,654,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 32,623 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fang during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. 34.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Fang (NYSE:SFUN)
Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors.
