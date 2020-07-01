Fang (NYSE:SFUN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.51

Shares of Fang Holdings Ltd (NYSE:SFUN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.51 and traded as high as $11.68. Fang shares last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 9,200 shares traded.

SFUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Fang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th.

Get Fang alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The information services provider reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.32 million for the quarter. Fang had a negative net margin of 27.11% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fang Holdings Ltd will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFUN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fang by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Fang in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fang by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,552,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Fang by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,654,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 32,623 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fang during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. 34.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fang (NYSE:SFUN)

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors.

Featured Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Fang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.