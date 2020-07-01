Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $245.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $227.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.60. Facebook has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $245.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,790.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $1,679,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,139,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,979 shares of company stock valued at $14,937,163 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

