Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) versus VOC Energy Trust (NASDAQ:VOC) Head-To-Head Review

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Extraction Oil & Gas and VOC Energy Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extraction Oil & Gas $906.64 million 0.04 -$1.39 billion ($0.46) -0.59 VOC Energy Trust $9.21 million 4.26 $11.81 million N/A N/A

VOC Energy Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Extraction Oil & Gas.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Extraction Oil & Gas and VOC Energy Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extraction Oil & Gas 5 4 2 0 1.73 VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Extraction Oil & Gas currently has a consensus target price of $3.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1,255.51%. Given Extraction Oil & Gas’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Extraction Oil & Gas is more favorable than VOC Energy Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Extraction Oil & Gas and VOC Energy Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extraction Oil & Gas -144.41% -7.52% -2.29% VOC Energy Trust 92.54% 20.86% 20.86%

Risk & Volatility

Extraction Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its stock price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VOC Energy Trust has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.9% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of VOC Energy Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Extraction Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 179,300 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 138,100 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 347.9MMBoe; and had 1,538 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2017, its underlying properties had interests in 492.5 net producing wells and 55,736.9 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 4.6 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties. VOC Energy Trust was founded in 2010 and is based in Houston, Texas.

