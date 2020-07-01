Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Trading 10.8% Higher

Shares of Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) shot up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.60, 33,311,712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 455% from the average session volume of 6,000,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XELA. Zacks Investment Research raised Exela Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Exela Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.33.

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.31.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Research analysts expect that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 68,521 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 541.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 118,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 934,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 121,020 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exela Technologies by 6,449.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 423,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 417,362 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.