EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVINE Live Inc (NASDAQ:EVLV) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.38. EVINE Live shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 6,040 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.57 million, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69.

About EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV)

EVINE Live Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

