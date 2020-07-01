EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.99. EVI Industries shares last traded at $23.99, with a volume of 14,100 shares trading hands.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in EVI Industries by 1,116.3% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 87,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 80,016 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of EVI Industries by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in EVI Industries by 11.6% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 898,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,180,000 after acquiring an additional 93,609 shares during the period.

EVI Industries Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. It also supplies related replacement parts and accessories; designs and plans laundry, dry cleaning, and boiler systems; and provides installation and maintenance services to commercial, industrial, institutional, government, and retail customers.

