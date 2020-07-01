Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Wedbush lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a report issued on Monday, June 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.19 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.16. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.83.

PB stock opened at $59.38 on Wednesday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $75.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.72 and its 200-day moving average is $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

