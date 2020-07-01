Entree Resources (TSE:ETG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.35

Entree Resources Ltd (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.35 and traded as high as $0.40. Entree Resources shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 15,737 shares trading hands.
Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on Entree Resources from C$0.45 to C$0.35 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.35. The firm has a market cap of $70.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11.
Entree Resources Company Profile (TSE:ETG)
Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.
