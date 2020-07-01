Enerplus (TSE:ERF) PT Raised to C$7.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 83.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Enerplus from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James set a C$3.50 price objective on Enerplus and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.75.

ERF opened at C$3.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $888.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.29. Enerplus has a one year low of C$1.62 and a one year high of C$11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$228.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$240.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Enerplus will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

