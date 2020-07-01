Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$40.00 to C$42.00. The company traded as high as C$33.73 and last traded at C$33.50, with a volume of 474055 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.16.

EDV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$38.50 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$40.00 price target on Endeavour Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.95.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Henri De Joux sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.18, for a total transaction of C$846,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,085,429.36. Also, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.58, for a total value of C$390,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,987,248.66. Insiders have sold a total of 58,500 shares of company stock worth $1,915,860 in the last quarter.

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.72. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion and a PE ratio of -29.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$31.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$26.26.

About Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

