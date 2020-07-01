Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.69

Element Fleet Management Corp (TSE:EFN)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.69 and traded as low as $9.59. Element Fleet Management shares last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 1,469,688 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on EFN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cormark upgraded Element Fleet Management from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Element Fleet Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.03.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.76, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.42.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.