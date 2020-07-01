Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 31.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the first quarter valued at $1,061,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 7.9% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 29,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Elbit Systems during the first quarter worth about $404,000. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Elbit Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Elbit Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.50.

NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $132.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Elbit Systems Ltd has a 1-year low of $110.00 and a 1-year high of $167.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.08.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Equities analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

