Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $28.89

Eagle Financial Services Inc (OTCMKTS:EFSI)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.89 and traded as low as $25.71. Eagle Financial Services shares last traded at $25.71, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $90.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.89.

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director James R. Wilkins, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.40 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. Insiders own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Financial Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EFSI)

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

