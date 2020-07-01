e.l.f. Beauty Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 7,357 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,984% compared to the typical volume of 353 call options.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 114,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $1,841,340.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 273,896 shares of company stock valued at $4,662,332. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 329,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 89.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

ELF has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.15.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.54 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.76.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

