DZ Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Danone (EPA:BN)

Danone (EPA:BN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BN. HSBC set a €71.00 ($79.78) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.75 ($77.25) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €69.00 ($77.53) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($82.02) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($78.65) price target on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €71.06 ($79.84).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €62.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is €66.55. Danone has a 12-month low of €61.87 ($69.52) and a 12-month high of €72.13 ($81.04).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

