Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dynavax Technologies discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize innovative products to treat and prevent allergies, infectious diseases, and chronic inflammatory diseases using versatile, proprietary approaches that alter immune system responses in highly specific ways. Dynavax’s clinical development programs are based on immunostimulatory sequences which are short DNA sequences that enhance the ability of the immune system to fight disease and control chronic inflammation. “

DVAX has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, June 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dynavax Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.10.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $782.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.15. Dynavax Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $9.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average is $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 722.75% and a negative net margin of 310.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 1,000,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $4,840,000.00. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $39,870.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 220,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,778.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

