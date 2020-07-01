DX (Group) (LON:DX) Price Target Raised to GBX 30

DX (Group) (LON:DX) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 14 ($0.17) to GBX 30 ($0.37) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 152.10% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of DX (Group) in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of DX (Group) stock opened at GBX 11.90 ($0.15) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 425.12, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 11.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 10.99. The firm has a market cap of $69.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.00. DX has a 1 year low of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 14.95 ($0.18).

In other news, insider Ronald Series acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of £4,800 ($5,906.97). Also, insider Paul Goodson acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £27,000 ($33,226.68). Insiders have purchased a total of 791,510 shares of company stock worth $8,498,120 over the last three months.

About DX (Group)

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel, freight, mail, and logistic services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division provides DX 1-Man, a national and international, next-day delivery services; DX 2-Man, a home delivery service; and DX Logistics, a logistics solution that include warehouse management, and customer-liveried vehicle and uniformed personnel service.

